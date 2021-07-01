XC90 [2022-2025]Specs & FeaturesMileageImages
DISCONTINUED

VOLVO XC90 [2022-2025] Crystal White Colour

₹1.01 Cr*Last recorded price
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Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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XC90 [2022-2025] Crystal White Colour

Platinum Grey
Onyx Black
Crystal White
Denim Blue
Bright Dusk
Crystal white

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Images

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