Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Front Left Side
1/13
DISCONTINUED
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Front Left Side 1
2/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Front View
3/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Headlight
4/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Rear Right Side
5/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Taillight
6/13

VOLVO XC90 [2022-2025]

4.0
1.01 Cr*Last recorded price
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
XC90 [2022-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

XC90 [2022-2025]: 1969.0 cc

Category average
Mileage

Category Average: 11.71 kmpl

XC90 [2022-2025]: 11.04 kmpl

Category average
Power

Category Average: 326.86 bhp

XC90 [2022-2025]: 300.0 bhp

View all XC90 [2022-2025] Specs and Features

About Volvo XC90 [2022-2025]

Latest Update

  • Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7: Specs, features and price compared. Which premium ride would you go for
  • Volvo XC90: Here's everything that the 2025 version of the Swedish SUV houses

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Variants

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.01 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.01 Cr*
    Engine
    1969 cc
    Fuel
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Nappa Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Images

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Colours

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Platinum Grey
    Onyx Black
    Crystal White
    Denim Blue
    Bright Dusk
    Platinum grey
    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage11.04 kmpl
    Engine1969 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    SunroofYes
    Max Speed180 kmph
    View all XC90 [2022-2025] specs and features

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] comparison with similar cars

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Mileage

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Volvo XC90 [2022-2025]'s petrol variant is 11.04 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] B6 Ultimate comes with a 71 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    B6 Ultimate
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    11.04 kmpl

    Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Videos

    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    Play video
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021

      Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] News

      While the Volvo XC90 is priced at rs 1.03 crore, the Audi Q7's price ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.70 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.85 lakh.
      Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7: Specs, features and price compared. Which premium ride would you go for
      6 Mar 2025
      Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore,
      Volvo XC90: Here's everything that the 2025 version of the Swedish SUV houses
      5 Mar 2025
      Volvo India has launched the 2025 XC90 at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
      2025 Volvo XC90 launched in India, priced at 1.03 crore
      4 Mar 2025
      The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with a facelift featuring a new front profile while maintaining the same silhouette as before.
      2025 Volvo XC90 set for launch today: Price expectation
      4 Mar 2025
      Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the brand's first electric car in India
      From Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Volvo XC90 facelift: Here are all the car launches expected in March 2025
      3 Mar 2025
      View all
       Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] News
      Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] FAQs

      Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for XC90 [2022-2025] was Rs. 1.01-null null (ex-showroom).
      The top variant of Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] was B6 Ultimate with the last recorded price of Rs. 1.01 Cr (ex-showroom).
      Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] was a 7 Seater SUV.

