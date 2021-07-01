Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc
XC90 [2022-2025]: 1969.0 cc
Category Average: 11.71 kmpl
XC90 [2022-2025]: 11.04 kmpl
Category Average: 326.86 bhp
XC90 [2022-2025]: 300.0 bhp
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.01 Cr .
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.04 kmpl
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025]
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025]
₹1.01 Cr*
₹95.8 Lakhs*
₹1.03 Cr*
₹1.03 Cr*
₹97.8 Lakhs*
₹96.2 Lakhs*
₹88.66 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Cr*
₹99 Lakhs*
₹87.9 Lakhs*
₹86.5 Lakhs*
Airbags
7
Airbags
10
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
300 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
247 bhp
Power
486 bhp
Power
282 bhp
Power
355 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
416 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
247 bhp
Power
355 bhp
Torque
420 Nm
Torque
460 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
365 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Length
4953 mm
Length
4890 mm
Length
4953 mm
Length
4461 mm
Length
4922 mm
Length
4754 mm
Length
5072 mm
Length
4792 mm
Length
4924 mm
Length
4797 mm
Length
4716 mm
Height
1771 mm
Height
1695 mm
Height
1773 mm
Height
1410 mm
Height
1745 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1603 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1683 mm
Height
1669 mm
Width
1931 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
1931 mm
Width
1854 mm
Width
2004 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
1970 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
2041 mm
Width
1897 mm
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Boot Space
709 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
680 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
650 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
545 litres
Boot Space
630 litres
Boot Space
513 litres
Boot Space
480 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs RX
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs XC90
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs M2
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs X5
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs X4
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs Q7
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs AMG GLC43 Coupe
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs GLE
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs Range Rover Velar
|XC90 [2022-2025] vs X3 M40i
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Volvo XC90 [2022-2025]'s petrol variant is 11.04 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] B6 Ultimate comes with a 71 litres fuel tank.
Popular Volvo Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025