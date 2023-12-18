What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc60 in Visakhapatnam? In Visakhapatnam, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription is Rs 73,45,523.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo Xc60 in Visakhapatnam? The Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription will have RTO charges of Rs 8,91,600 in Visakhapatnam.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo Xc60 in Visakhapatnam? In Visakhapatnam, the insurance charges for the Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription will be Rs 2,63,423.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo Xc60 in Visakhapatnam? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc60 in Visakhapatnam is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 61,90,000, RTO - Rs. 8,91,600, Insurance - Rs. 2,63,423, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc60 in ##cityName## as Rs. 73,45,523 .

What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc60 Top Model? The top model of the Volvo Xc60 is the Volvo D5 Inscription, which costs Rs. 73,45,523 on the road in Visakhapatnam.

What is the on road price of Volvo Xc60? Volvo Xc60 on-road price in Visakhapatnam starts at Rs. 73,45,523 and goes up to Rs. 73,45,523. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.