Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolvoXC60D5 Inscription

Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription

4 out of 5
1/27
2/27
3/27
4/27
5/27
View all Images
6/27
4 out of 5
71.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Volvo XC60 Key Specs
Engine1969 cc
Mileage16.13 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all XC60 specs and features

XC60 D5 Inscription Latest Updates

XC60 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC60 D5 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
  • Max Torque: 480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 71
  • BootSpace: 505
    • Mileage of D5 Inscription is 16.13 kmpl....Read More

    Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription Price

    D5 Inscription
    ₹71.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1969 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    61,90,000
    RTO
    6,48,000
    Insurance
    2,70,154
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    71,08,654
    EMI@1,52,793/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.13
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    232 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    180
    Engine Type
    Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    1145
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.1
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine
    1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Air Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Air Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Ground Clearance
    216
    Length
    4688
    Wheelbase
    2865
    Kerb Weight
    1846
    Height
    1658
    Width
    1902
    Bootspace
    505
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    71
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    1 Din
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription EMI
    EMI1,37,513 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    63,97,788
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    63,97,788
    Interest Amount
    18,53,017
    Payable Amount
    82,50,805

    Volvo XC60 other Variants

    B5 Inscription
    ₹71.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1969 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    61,90,000
    RTO
    6,48,000
    Insurance
    2,70,154
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    71,08,654
    EMI@1,52,793/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Volvo XC60 Alternatives

    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XC60 vs Q5
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

    53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XC60 vs Wrangler
    BMW X3

    BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line

    57.5 - 61.9 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XC60 vs X3

    Popular Volvo Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Volvo Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      MG G10

      MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan X-Trail

      Nissan X-Trail

      26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details