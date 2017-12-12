XC60 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC60 D5 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XC60 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC60 D5 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of D5 Inscription is 71 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine Max Torque: 480 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 71 BootSpace: 505 Mileage of D5 Inscription is 16.13 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less