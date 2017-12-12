Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
XC60 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC60 B5 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of
XC60 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC60 B5 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of B5 Inscription is 71 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price