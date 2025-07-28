XC60 FaceliftImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Volvo XC60 Facelift Front Right Side
VOLVO XC60 Facelift

₹72.5 - 74 Lakhs*Expected price
Volvo XC60 Facelift Price:

Volvo XC60 Facelift is priced at Rs. 72.5 - 74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

Volvo XC60 Facelift comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1969 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

Volvo XC60 Facelift rivals are Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, Audi Q5 Facelift, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3.

What is the Seating Capacity of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

Volvo XC60 Facelift offers a 5 Seater configuration.

XC60 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1995.0 cc

XC60 Facelift: 1969.0 cc

Volvo XC60 Facelift Alternatives

Volvo XC60

69.9 Lakhs
Audi Q5

66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLC

76.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Volvo XC60 Facelift Images

Volvo XC60 Facelift Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1969 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol

Volvo Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Scandia Volvocars
B1/G3, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9818864690
Viking Motors
71/4, Najafgarh Road, Motinagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8527394189
Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC60 Facelift FAQs

What is the expected price of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

The Volvo XC60 Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 72.5-74 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

The Volvo XC60 Facelift is expected to launch on 1st Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1969 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

The Volvo XC60 Facelift features a 1969 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.

Which are the competitors of Volvo XC60 Facelift?

The Volvo XC60 Facelift faces competition from the likes of Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5 in the 1969 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

