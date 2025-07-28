Volvo XC60 Facelift is priced at Rs. 72.5 - 74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Volvo XC60 Facelift comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1969 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Volvo XC60 Facelift rivals are Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, Audi Q5 Facelift, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3.
Volvo XC60 Facelift offers a 5 Seater configuration.
Category Average: 1995.0 cc
XC60 Facelift: 1969.0 cc
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The Volvo XC60 Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 72.5-74 Lakhs.
The Volvo XC60 Facelift is expected to launch on 1st Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1969 cc segment.
The Volvo XC60 Facelift features a 1969 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
The Volvo XC60 Facelift faces competition from the likes of Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5 in the 1969 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
