XC60 [2017-2025]Specs & FeaturesMileageImages
DISCONTINUED

VOLVO XC60 [2017-2025] Platinum Grey Colour

₹69.9 Lakhs*Last recorded price
4Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Shorts
Colours
Variants

XC60 [2017-2025] Platinum Grey Colour

Platinum Grey
Onyx Black
Crystal White
Vapour Grey
Denim Blue
Bright Dusk
Platinum grey

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Images

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 1
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 2
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 3
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 4
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 5
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 6

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Videos

  • Quick Shorts
  • Full Videos
Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Intro
Play
00:25

Intro

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Exterior
Play
00:25

Exterior

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Interior
Play
00:25

Interior

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Performance
Play
00:25

Performance

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Verdict
Play
00:25

Verdict

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
View all  Volvo Cars
HomeNew CarsVolvo CarsVolvo XC60 [2017-2025] Colours