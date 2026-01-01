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VOLVO XC40 Recharge Mileage

₹54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs*Last recorded price
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Volvo XC40 Recharge is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 78 kwh offers a range of 340 km. The variant with a battery capacity of 78 kWh offers a range of 418 Km. The variant with a battery capacity of 69 kWh offers a range of 592 km.
Battery CapacityRange
78 kwh340 km
78 kWh418 Km
69 kWh592 km

Volvo XC40 Recharge Variants Wise Mileage

Volvo XC40 Recharge price starts at ₹ 54.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 57.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo XC40 Recharge comes in 3 variants. Volvo XC40 Recharge's top variant is E80 Ultimate.
3 Variants Available
XC40 Recharge E60 Plus
592 km Range (Company Claimed)
69 kWh
180 Kmph
₹54.95 Lakhs*
XC40 Recharge P8 AWD
340 km Range (Company Claimed)
78 kWh
180 kmph
₹55.9 Lakhs*
XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate
418 Km Range (Company Claimed)
78 kWh
180 Kmph
₹57.9 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Volvo XC40 Recharge Alternatives

Volvo EX40

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Range: 475 km
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Hyundai Staria Electric

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BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

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Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
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Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

46.05 Lakhs
Range: 631 km
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Volvo XC40 Recharge Visual Comparison

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