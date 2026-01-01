The variant with a battery capacity of 78 kwh offers a range of 340 km. The variant with a battery capacity of 78 kWh offers a range of 418 Km. The variant with a battery capacity of 69 kWh offers a range of 592 km.
Battery Capacity
Range
78 kwh
340 km
78 kWh
418 Km
69 kWh
592 km
Volvo XC40 Recharge Variants Wise Mileage
Volvo XC40 Recharge price starts at ₹ 54.95 Lakhs
and goes up to ₹ 57.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo XC40 Recharge
comes in 3 variants. Volvo XC40 Recharge's top variant is E80 Ultimate.
3 Variants Available
XC40 Recharge E60 Plus
592 km Range (Company Claimed)
69 kWh
180 Kmph
₹54.95 Lakhs*
XC40 Recharge P8 AWD
340 km Range (Company Claimed)
78 kWh
180 kmph
₹55.9 Lakhs*
XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate
418 Km Range (Company Claimed)
78 kWh
180 Kmph
₹57.9 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.