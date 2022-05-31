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XC40 Recharge
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DISCONTINUED
VOLVO
XC40 Recharge Thunder Grey With Black Roof Colour
₹54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs*
Last recorded price
Review & Win ₹2000
Volvo XC40 Recharge is discontinued and no longer produced.
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XC40 Recharge Thunder Grey With Black Roof Colour
Thunder grey with black roof
Volvo XC40 Recharge Images
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Volvo XC40 Recharge Colours