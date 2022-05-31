XC40 RechargeSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
DISCONTINUED

VOLVO XC40 Recharge Onyx Black Colour

₹54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Volvo XC40 Recharge is discontinued and no longer produced.
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XC40 Recharge Onyx Black Colour

Saga Green With Black Roof
Crystal White With Black Roof
Fjord Blue With Black Roof
Onyx Black
Bright Dusk With Black Roof
Thunder Grey With Black Roof
Cloud Blue With Black Roof
Onyx black

Volvo XC40 Recharge Images

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