Volvo XC40 On Road Price in Pune

4.5 out of 5
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
4.5 out of 5
41.25 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Pune
XC40 Price in Pune

Volvo XC40 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 49.77 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design₹ 49.77 Lakhs
...Read More

Volvo XC40 Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
T4 R-Design
₹49.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,25,000
RTO
6,24,525
Insurance
2,27,092
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
49,77,117
EMI@1,06,978/mo









    Volvo XC40 News

    The Volvo XC40 mild-hybrid petrol has been discontinued with the all-electric XC40 Recharge now positioned as the brand's most accessible offering
    Volvo XC40 petrol SUV discontinued in India, all-electric XC40 Recharge to continue
    11 Nov 2023
    The Volvo XC40 Recharge doesn't scream out loud that it is any different than the regular ICE XC40, of course, if you ignore the Recharge badging at its rear door that is the only electric branding that it gets on its entire body.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge captures 25% share of luxury EV market in H1 2023
    26 Jul 2023
    The 2021 XC60 now ditches the clutter of diesel for a more refined petrol engine.
    Volvo XC60 helps Swedish carmaker clock 38 per cent growth in India
    17 Apr 2023
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV was launched in India in 2022 as the Swedish carmaker's first foray into the EV segment in the country.
    Volvo delivered 200 XC40 Recharge electric SUVs in just five months in India
    11 Apr 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
     Volvo XC40 News

    Volvo XC40 Videos

    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
    Volvo Cars India has showcased its XC40 Recharge electric SUV on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Prashant Singh/HT Auto)
    Watch: Volvo showcases XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India
    9 Mar 2021
    Volvo XC40 FAQs

    The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Pune is Rs 49,77,117.
    The Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design will have RTO charges of Rs 6,24,525 in Pune.
    The insurance Charges for the Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Pune is Rs 2,27,092.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc40 in Pune is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 41,25,000, RTO - Rs. 6,24,525, Insurance - Rs. 2,27,092, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc40 in ##cityName## as Rs. 49,77,117 .
    The top model of the Volvo Xc40 is the Volvo T4 R-Design, with an on-road price of Rs. 49,77,117 in Pune.
    The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 in Pune starts at Rs. 49,77,117 and goes upto Rs. 49,77,117. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for base variant of Volvo Xc40 in Pune will be Rs. 1,00,918. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

