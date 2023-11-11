What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc40 in Pune? The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Pune is Rs 49,77,117.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo Xc40 in Pune? The Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design will have RTO charges of Rs 6,24,525 in Pune.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo Xc40 in Pune? The insurance Charges for the Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Pune is Rs 2,27,092.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo Xc40 in Pune? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc40 in Pune is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 41,25,000, RTO - Rs. 6,24,525, Insurance - Rs. 2,27,092, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc40 in Pune as Rs. 49,77,117.

