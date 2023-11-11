Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volvo XC40 on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 47.32 Lakhs.
Volvo XC40 on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 47.32 Lakhs.
Volvo XC40 dealers and showrooms in Noida for best offers.
Volvo XC40 on road price breakup in Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Volvo XC40 is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Noida, Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 43.6 Lakhs in Noida and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Noida.
Variants On-Road Price Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design ₹ 47.32 Lakhs
