What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc40 in Kozhikode? The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Kozhikode is Rs 52,31,452.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo Xc40 in Kozhikode? The Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design will have RTO charges of Rs 8,77,105 in Kozhikode.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo Xc40 in Kozhikode? The insurance Charges for the Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Kozhikode is Rs 2,28,587.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo Xc40 in Kozhikode? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc40 in Kozhikode is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 41,25,000, RTO - Rs. 8,77,105, Insurance - Rs. 2,28,587, FASTag - Rs. 760, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc40 in ##cityName## as Rs. 52,31,452 .

What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc40 Top Model? The top model of the Volvo Xc40 is the Volvo T4 R-Design, with an on-road price of Rs. 52,31,452 in Kozhikode.

What is the on road price of Volvo Xc40? The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 in Kozhikode starts at Rs. 52,31,452 and goes upto Rs. 52,31,452. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.