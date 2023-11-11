What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc40 in Kolkata? The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Kolkata is Rs 48,84,432.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo Xc40 in Kolkata? The Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design will have RTO charges of Rs 3,79,115 in Kolkata.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo Xc40 in Kolkata? The insurance Charges for the Volvo Xc40 T4 R-Design in Kolkata is Rs 2,32,790.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo Xc40 in Kolkata? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc40 in Kolkata is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 41,25,000, RTO - Rs. 3,79,115, Insurance - Rs. 2,32,790, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc40 in ##cityName## as Rs. 48,84,432 .

What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc40 Top Model? The top model of the Volvo Xc40 is the Volvo T4 R-Design, with an on-road price of Rs. 48,84,432 in Kolkata.

What is the on road price of Volvo Xc40? The on-road price of Volvo Xc40 in Kolkata starts at Rs. 48,84,432 and goes upto Rs. 48,84,432. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.