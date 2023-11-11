Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volvo XC40 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 48.84 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Volvo XC40 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 48.84 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Volvo XC40 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Volvo XC40 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Volvo XC40 is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Kolkata, Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 43.6 Lakhs in Kolkata and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design ₹ 48.84 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price