Volvo XC40 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 47.49 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Volvo XC40 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 47.49 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Volvo XC40 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Volvo XC40 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Volvo XC40 is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Jaipur, Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 43.6 Lakhs in Jaipur and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design ₹ 47.49 Lakhs