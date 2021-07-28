HT Auto
Volvo v90-cross-country Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
D5 Inscription
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Width
1879 mm
Length
4939 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Wheelbase
2941 mm
Height
1543 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Bootspace
530 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Rear Defogger
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch -Down
All
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Speakers
6+
USB Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
Yes
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
Electronic
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Split Rear Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seats
All
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Leather

