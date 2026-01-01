|Engine
|1969 cc
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The S90 B5 Ultimate, equipped with a 2.0L Turbocharged and Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S90 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S90 B5 Ultimate is available in 6 colour options: Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Crystal White, Vapour Grey, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk.
The S90 B5 Ultimate is powered by a 1969 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 250 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the S90's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹64.81 Lakhs - 71.66 Lakhs.
The S90 B5 Ultimate has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.