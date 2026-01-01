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Volvo S90 B5 Ultimate

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
77.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Volvo S90 Key Specs
Engine1969 cc
Mileage14.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all S90 specs and features

S90 B5 Ultimate

S90 B5 Ultimate Prices

The S90 B5 Ultimate, equipped with a 2.0L Turbocharged and Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S90 B5 Ultimate Mileage

All variants of the S90 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S90 B5 Ultimate Colours

The S90 B5 Ultimate is available in 6 colour options: Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Crystal White, Vapour Grey, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk.

S90 B5 Ultimate Engine and Transmission

The S90 B5 Ultimate is powered by a 1969 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 250 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

S90 B5 Ultimate vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S90's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹64.81 Lakhs - 71.66 Lakhs.

S90 B5 Ultimate Specs & Features

The S90 B5 Ultimate has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Volvo S90 B5 Ultimate Price

S90 B5 Ultimate

₹77.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,25,000
RTO
6,93,830
Insurance
2,33,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,52,680
EMI@1,66,635/mo
Add to Compare
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Volvo S90 B5 Ultimate Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
250 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged
Battery Capacity
48 Volt
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.2 seconds
Driving Range
882 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
13.41 bhp, 40 Nm
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4969 mm
Wheelbase
2941 mm
Height
1440 mm
Width
1890 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
461 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
19
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Amber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Volvo S90 B5 Ultimate EMI
EMI1,49,972 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
69,77,412
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
69,77,412
Interest Amount
20,20,896
Payable Amount
89,98,308

Volvo S90 other Variants

S90 D4 Inscription

₹71.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,90,000
RTO
6,48,000
Insurance
2,70,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,08,654
EMI@1,52,793/mo
Add to Compare
Close

S90 B5 Inscription

₹71.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,90,000
RTO
6,48,000
Insurance
2,70,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,08,654
EMI@1,52,793/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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