Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolvoC40 RechargeOn Road Price in Visakhapatnam

Volvo C40 Recharge On Road Price in Visakhapatnam

4 out of 5
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
4 out of 5
61.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Visakhapatnam
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

C40 Recharge Price in Visakhapatnam

Volvo C40 Recharge on road price in Visakhapatnam starts from Rs. 64.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volvo C40 Recharge E80₹ 64.18 Lakhs
...Read More

Volvo C40 Recharge Variant Wise Price List in Visakhapatnam

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E80
₹64.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
78 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,25,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,63,345
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Visakhapatnam)
64,17,845
EMI@1,37,945/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Volvo C40 Recharge Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
EV6 Price in Visakhapatnam
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
NX Price in Visakhapatnam
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Onwards
Check bZ4X details
View similar Cars
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
iX1 Price in Visakhapatnam

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Volvo Cars

    Volvo C40 Recharge News

    The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
    Volvo hikes the price of C40 Recharge electric car to 62.95 lakh
    12 Oct 2023
    Volvo Cars has started to deliver the C40 Recharge, its second EV in India. The electric SUV has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.25 lakh.
    Volvo begins delivery of C40 Recharge electric SUV in India. Check price, range and features
    14 Sept 2023
    The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
    Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India, comes as the second EV from the automaker after XC40 Recharge
    4 Sept 2023
    The Volvo C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge launching today: Price expectation and specifications explained
    3 Sept 2023
    The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
    Volvo C40 Recharge first-drive review: Born-Electric SUV that's ready for war
    26 Aug 2023
    View all
     Volvo C40 Recharge News

    Volvo C40 Recharge Videos

    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo has launched new all-electric C40 Recharge with more than 400-kms range
    Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover: First look
    3 Mar 2021
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
    Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
    10 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    View all
     

    Top Electric Cars

  • Kia EV6

    • Kia EV6

    ₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
  • BMW i4

    • BMW i4

    ₹69.9 Lakh
  • BYD Atto 3

    • BYD Atto 3

    ₹33.9 Lakhs
  • BYD e6

    • BYD e6

    ₹29.15 Lakhs Onwards
  • Audi e-tron

    • Audi e-tron

    ₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
    View allPopular Electric Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    • View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details