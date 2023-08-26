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DISCONTINUED

VOLVO C40 Recharge Fusion Red With Black Roof Colour

₹62.95 Lakhs*Last recorded price
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Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Volvo C40 Recharge is discontinued and no longer produced.
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C40 Recharge Fusion Red With Black Roof Colour

Saga Green With Black Roof
Crystal White With Black Roof
Fjord Blue With Black Roof
Vapour Gray With Black Roof
Onyx Black
Silver Dawn With Black Roof
Cloud Blue With Black Roof
Fusion Red With Black Roof
Fusion red with black roof

Volvo C40 Recharge Images

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