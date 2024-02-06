Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volkswagen Virtus on road price in Hisar starts from Rs. 13.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Volkswagen Virtus top variant goes up to Rs. 17.24 Lakhs in Hisar.
Volkswagen Virtus comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine
The lowest price model is Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT and the most priced model is Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT.
The Volkswagen Virtus on road price in Hisar for 999 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 13.05 - 17.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Volkswagen Virtus dealers and showrooms in Hisar for best offers.
Volkswagen Virtus on road price breakup in Hisar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Volkswagen Virtus is mainly compared to Hyundai Verna which starts at Rs. 10.96 Lakhs in Hisar, Honda City which starts at Rs. 11.71 Lakhs in Hisar and Toyota Belta starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Hisar.
Variants On-Road Price Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT ₹ 13.05 Lakhs Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT ₹ 15.30 Lakhs Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT ₹ 16.75 Lakhs Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT ₹ 17.24 Lakhs
