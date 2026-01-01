|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|19.62 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Virtus GT Plus Sport, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹19.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.62 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Virtus GT Plus Sport is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.
The Virtus GT Plus Sport is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 17.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs.
The Virtus GT Plus Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.