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Volkswagen Virtus Front Right Side
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Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition

4.5 out of 5
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22.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage19.62 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Virtus specs and features

Virtus Anniversary Edition

Virtus Anniversary Edition Prices

The Virtus Anniversary Edition, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Virtus Anniversary Edition Mileage

All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.62 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Virtus Anniversary Edition Colours

The Virtus Anniversary Edition is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.

Virtus Anniversary Edition Engine and Transmission

The Virtus Anniversary Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.

Virtus Anniversary Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.

Virtus Anniversary Edition Specs & Features

The Virtus Anniversary Edition has Emergency Call Button, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater and Cruise Control.

Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Price

Virtus Anniversary Edition

₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,900
RTO
2,07,990
Insurance
84,680
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,13,070
EMI@47,568/mo
Add to Compare
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Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Driving Range
883 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.62 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Mc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4561 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1507 mm
Kerb Weight
1260 kg
Width
1752 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition EMI
EMI42,811 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,91,763
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,91,763
Interest Amount
5,76,882
Payable Amount
25,68,645

Volkswagen Virtus other Variants

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,900
RTO
1,17,420
Insurance
7,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,515
EMI@25,718/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,50,900
RTO
1,45,420
Insurance
43,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,503
EMI@33,111/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,900
RTO
1,49,420
Insurance
44,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,84,877
EMI@34,065/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,34,900
RTO
1,60,320
Insurance
43,951
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,671
EMI@35,243/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,70,900
RTO
1,57,420
Insurance
44,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,628
EMI@35,973/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,60,320
Insurance
45,081
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,801
EMI@36,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)

₹17.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,15,900
RTO
1,61,920
Insurance
52,032
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,352
EMI@37,192/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,24,900
RTO
1,62,820
Insurance
45,316
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,33,536
EMI@37,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)

₹18.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,900
RTO
1,73,820
Insurance
51,349
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,60,569
EMI@39,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,84,900
RTO
1,98,820
Insurance
65,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,269
EMI@46,196/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG

₹21.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,900
RTO
2,02,320
Insurance
63,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,208
EMI@46,990/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.19 Lakhs
+6
VirtusvsSlavia
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
+1
VirtusvsVerna
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
VirtusvsTigor EV

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