|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|19.62 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Virtus Anniversary Edition, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.62 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Virtus Anniversary Edition is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.
The Virtus Anniversary Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.
The Virtus Anniversary Edition has Emergency Call Button, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater and Cruise Control.