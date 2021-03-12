Home > Volkswagen > Vento > Volkswagen Vento On Road Price in Vasai

Volkswagen Vento On Road Price in Vasai

Volkswagen Vento Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Vento Trendline 1.0 TSI Petrol

₹ 10.58 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

Ex Showroom Price
909,000
RTO
107,990
Insurance
40,874
On-Road Price
1,057,864
Engine Type
1L TSI
Driving Range
972.95 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.69 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 70 R14
Length
4390 mm
Wheelbase
2553 mm
Kerb Weight
1122 kg
Height
1467 mm
Width
1699 mm
Bootspace
494 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres
Vento Highline 1.0 TSI Petrol

₹ 11.65 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

Vento Comfortline 1.0 TSI Petrol

₹ 11.65 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

Vento Red and White Edition

₹ 13.44 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

Vento Highline 1.0 TSI Automatic

₹ 14.43 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

Vento Highline Plus 1.0 TSI Petrol

₹ 14.46 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

Vento Highline Plus 1.0 TSI Automatic

₹ 15.99 Lakhs On-Road Price in Vasai

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

HT Verdict On Vento

The Vento is one of the oldest cars in the Volkswagen India's portfolio. Over the years, it has been given several cosmetics, features, and mechanical upgrades to keep it competitive against the rivals. In the latest iteration, it has received a new 1.0L TSI petrol engine which delivers 110 PS and comes hooked to a 6-speed manual transmission.

