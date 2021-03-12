*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

The Vento is one of the oldest cars in the Volkswagen India's portfolio. Over the years, it has been given several cosmetics, features, and mechanical upgrades to keep it competitive against the rivals. In the latest iteration, it has received a new 1.0L TSI petrol engine which delivers 110 PS and comes hooked to a 6-speed manual transmission.