Volkswagen Vento On Road Price in Rampur-(uttar-pradesh)

3.5 out of 5
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17

Volkswagen Vento On Road Price in Rampur-(uttar-pradesh)

3.5 out of 5
10 - 14.1 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Rampur-(uttar-pradesh) are not available.Rampur-(uttar-pradesh)
Volkswagen Vento Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹11.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
87,992
Insurance
43,074
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Rampur-(uttar-pradesh)
11,31,466
EMI@24,320/mo
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹11.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Matt Edition Highline AT
₹13.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
₹14.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Volkswagen Vento Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Highline 1.0L TSI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.69
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
