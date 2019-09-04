Saved Articles
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Rampur-(uttar-pradesh) are not available.
Rampur-(uttar-pradesh)
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹11.31 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,99,900
RTO
₹87,992
Insurance
₹43,074
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Rampur-(uttar-pradesh)
₹11,31,466
EMI@24,320/mo
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹11.31 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Matt Edition Highline AT
₹13.72 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
₹14.63 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Select Variant:
Highline 1.0L TSI
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.69
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
