HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolkswagenVentoOn Road Price in Dak Kannada

Volkswagen Vento On Road Price in Dak Kannada

3.5 out of 5
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
3.5 out of 5
10 - 14.1 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Volkswagen Vento on Road Price in Delhi

Volkswagen Vento on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 12.02 Lakhs. The on road price for Volkswagen Vento top variant goes up to Rs. 15.71 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Volkswagen Vento Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹12.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
1,55,384
Insurance
45,891
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Dak Kannada)
12,01,675
EMI@25,829/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹12.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Matt Edition Highline AT
₹14.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
₹15.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Volkswagen Vento Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Highline 1.0L TSI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.69
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Length
4390
Wheelbase
2553
Kerb Weight
1138
Height
1467
Width
1699
Bootspace
494
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Volkswagen Vento FAQs

Latest Cars

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
BMW XM
BMW XM2.6 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
BMW M340i
BMW M340i69.2 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport1.64 - 1.84 Cr Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
MG 4 EV
MG 4 EV30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 545 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Harrier 2023
Tata Harrier 202315 - 23 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai IONIQ 6
Hyundai IONIQ 665 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details