Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc Variant wise Price, specifications and features

T-Roc 1.5 TSI

₹ 22.93 Lakhs On-Road Price in Paschim Medinipur

Ex Showroom Price
1,999,000
RTO
208,450
Insurance
85,681
On-Road Price
2,293,131
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.5 L TSI EVO with ACT
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1053.15 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.85 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Length
4234 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm
Kerb Weight
1350 kg
Height
1573 mm
Width
1819 mm
Bootspace
445 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres
HT Verdict On T-roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a part of the company's new product offensive strategy which focuses on SUVs. It arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is been sold in a single, fully-loaded variant that has been generously packed in terms of comfort and convenience features.

