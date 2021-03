12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

The Tiguan Allspace is a 7-seat SUV which fares the same design as its 5-seat counterpart with minor tweaks given to its elongated rear section. It promises more comfort and an even longer list of features. Some of its rivals include Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, and the Ford Endeavour.