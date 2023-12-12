Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolkswagenTiguanOn Road Price in New Delhi

Volkswagen Tiguan On Road Price in New Delhi

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
37.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Tiguan Price in New Delhi

Volkswagen Tiguan on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 37.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG₹ 37.75 Lakhs
...Read More

Volkswagen Tiguan Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹37.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,79,000
RTO
3,38,140
Insurance
1,57,339
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
37,74,979
EMI@81,139/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
52 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close

Volkswagen Tiguan Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fortuner Price in New Delhi
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tucson Price in New Delhi
UPCOMING
MG Marvel X

MG Marvel X

30 Lakhs Onwards
Check Marvel X details
View similar Cars
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gloster Price in New Delhi
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kodiaq Price in New Delhi
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Meridian Price in New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan News

The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
12 Dec 2023
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan aims to play to its core strengths while also offering more premium features to its buyers.&nbsp;
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan first impression review: Worth 32 lakh?
1 Nov 2023
Volkswagen has unveiled the new generation Tiguan SUV for global markets. It comes with the plug-in hybrid technology that can help the SUV run for 100 kms on electric power.
Tiguan, Volkswagen's best-selling SUV, makes global debut in new avatar. Check what has changed
19 Sept 2023
The Volkswagen Tiguan is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,000 with the single, fully-loaded variant priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Volkswagen Tiguan gets a price hike of 47,000. Check out the new price
17 Aug 2023
The new Volkswagen Tiguan gets a plug-in hybrid technology that claims to deliver a pure electric range of up to 120 kilometres.
New Volkswagen Tiguan teased, promises 120 km pure electric range and more tech
15 Jun 2023
View all
 Volkswagen Tiguan News

Volkswagen Tiguan Videos

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes with a lot of changes compared to its predecessor, especially under the hood. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Volkswagen Tiguan 2021: First Drive Review
24 Dec 2021
Volkswagen has launched the 2021 Tiguan facelift SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes loaded with features and all-wheel drive technology packed in a single trim.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift SUV: First Look
8 Dec 2021
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model.
2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model
13 May 2021
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details