Volkswagen Tiguan
VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan

Launched in Jul 2021

₹38.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tiguan Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc

Tiguan: 1984.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 13.31 kmpl

Tiguan: 13.54 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 181.63 bhp

Tiguan: 187.0 bhp

About Volkswagen Tiguan

Latest Update

  • Volkswagen delivers 200 units of Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan in Punjab on Dhanteras
  • Next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan unveiled as the Tayron. This is what we may get

    • ...Read More
    Volkswagen Tiguan Variants
    Volkswagen Tiguan price starts at ₹ 38.17 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG₹38.17 Lakhs*
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Volkswagen Tiguan Images

    Volkswagen Tiguan Colours

    Volkswagen Tiguan is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Kings red
    Oryx white
    Nightshade blue
    Deep black
    Dolphin grey
    Pure white
    Reflex silver

    Volkswagen Tiguan Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage13.54 kmpl
    Engine1984 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    Volkswagen Tiguan comparison with similar cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Hyundai Tucson
    Toyota Fortuner
    BYD Atto 3
    BYD eMAX 7
    ₹35.17 Lakhs*
    ₹39.99 Lakhs*
    ₹29.27 Lakhs*
    ₹33.78 Lakhs*
    ₹24.99 Lakhs*
    ₹26.9 Lakhs*
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    187 bhp
    Power
    188 bhp
    Power
    184 bhp
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    416 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Length
    4509 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4630 mm
    Length
    4795 mm
    Length
    4455 mm
    Length
    4710 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Height
    1835 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Width
    1839 mm
    Width
    1882 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Width
    1875 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.39 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    615 litres
    Boot Space
    270 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    296 litres
    Boot Space
    440 litres
    Boot Space
    580 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Volkswagen Tiguan Mileage

    Volkswagen Tiguan in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volkswagen Tiguan's petrol variant is 12.65 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    12.65 kmpl

    Volkswagen Tiguan Expert Review

    The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan recently launched in the Indian car market at an introductory price of 32 lakh (ex showroom). The latest Tiguan forms yet another crucial part of Volkswagen to bet big on SUVs before the unveil of a much-touted sedan in early Q2 of 2022. Globally, the Tiguan does decent business and sells in good numbers but here in India, it has always been a rathe niche product in the premium SUV space. The second-generation Tiguan, while still likely to cater to a niche segment, packs in a lot in its solitary variant that could potentially interest Volkswagen loyalists and then many more.

    The Tiguan SUV has always had a very sophisticated air around it, whether in terms of its exterior design or cabin layout. A capable vehicle on a wide variety of terrains, the latest Tiguan will be assembled locally at the company plant in Aurangabad. And because there is only one fully-loaded variant, it is likely to continue targeting a select group of buyers.

