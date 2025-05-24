What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in Ranchi? The on-road price of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Ranchi is Rs. 55.81 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in Ranchi? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Ranchi amount to Rs. 4.66 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in Ranchi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in Ranchi is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in Ranchi? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI in Ranchi are Rs. 2.15 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.