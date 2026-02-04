|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|12.58 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 2.0 TSI EVO (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹54.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tayron R-Line deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Cipressino Green Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Night Shade Blue Metallic, Oryx White Mother Of Pearl, Oyster Silver Metallic, Ultra Violet Metallic.
The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.
In the Tayron R-Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 45.96 Lakhs or the Nissan X-Trail priced ₹48.2 Lakhs.
The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic has Heater, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Headlight Height Adjuster and Ambient Interior Lighting.