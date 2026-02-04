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Tayron R-LinePriceMileageSpecifications
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Front Left View
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Rear View
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine View
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic

4.2 out of 5
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54.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage12.58 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Tayron R-Line specs and features

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Prices

The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 2.0 TSI EVO (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹54.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Tayron R-Line deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Colours

The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Cipressino Green Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Night Shade Blue Metallic, Oryx White Mother Of Pearl, Oyster Silver Metallic, Ultra Violet Metallic.

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tayron R-Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 45.96 Lakhs or the Nissan X-Trail priced ₹48.2 Lakhs.

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Specs & Features

The Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic has Heater, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Headlight Height Adjuster and Ambient Interior Lighting.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Price

Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic

₹54.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
46,99,000
RTO
4,98,900
Insurance
2,12,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,11,058
EMI@1,16,305/mo
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 TSI EVO (Turbocharged Stratified Injection)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.58 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4792 mm
Wheelbase
2789 mm
Height
1665
Width
1866

Capacity

Bootspace
850 L
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 2.0L TSI Petrol Automatic EMI
EMI1,04,674 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
48,69,952
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
48,69,952
Interest Amount
14,10,504
Payable Amount
62,80,456

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Alternatives

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

39.99 - 45.96 Lakhs
+2
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Tayron R-LinevsKodiaq
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

48.2 Lakhs
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Tayron R-LinevsX-Trail
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
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Tayron R-LinevsFortuner Legender

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