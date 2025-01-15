Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Taigun Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG in Delhi is Rs. 22.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionTaigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Taigun Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG in Delhi is Rs. 22.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 385 litres
Mileage of Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG is 18.61 kmpl.