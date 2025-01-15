Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionTaigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sport GT Line 1.0 MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 385 litres
Mileage of Sport GT Line 1.0 MT is 19.87 kmpl.