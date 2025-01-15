HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolkswagenTaigunSport GT Line 1.0 AT

Volkswagen Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Volkswagen Taigun
1/4
Volkswagen Taigun
2/4
Volkswagen Taigun
3/4
Volkswagen Taigun
4/4
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.00 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Volkswagen Taigun Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.15 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Taigun specs and features

Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT Latest Updates

Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT in Delhi is Rs. 18.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.0L TSI
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 385 litres
    • Mileage of Sport GT Line 1.0 AT is 18.15 kmpl....Read More

    Volkswagen Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT Price

    Sport GT Line 1.0 AT
    ₹18.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,63,000
    RTO
    1,72,300
    Insurance
    63,799
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,99,599
    EMI@38,680/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Volkswagen Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L TSI
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    908 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.15 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Bootspace
    385 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    7
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
    Volkswagen Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT EMI
    EMI34,812 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,19,639
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,19,639
    Interest Amount
    4,69,103
    Payable Amount
    20,88,742

    Volkswagen Taigun other Variants

    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,69,900
    RTO
    1,28,990
    Insurance
    50,020
    Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,49,410
    EMI@29,004/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sport GT Line 1.0 MT
    ₹16.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹17.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹18.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
    ₹18.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sound Edition Topline MT
    ₹18.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GT Edge Trail Edition
    ₹19.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GT 1.5 TSI MT
    ₹19.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GT 1.5 DSG
    ₹20.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹20.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
    ₹20.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sound Edition Topline AT
    ₹20.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GT Plus 1.5 MT
    ₹20.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 MT
    ₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)
    ₹21.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
    ₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    GT Plus Edge DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte
    ₹22.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG
    ₹22.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG (Electric Seats)
    ₹22.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Volkswagen Taigun Alternatives

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTX 1.5 CVT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TaigunvsSeltos
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TaigunvsXUV700
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar LX Convertible Top Petrol AT 4WD

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TaigunvsThar
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR

    13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TaigunvsScorpio-N
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TaigunvsCreta

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    2.39 - 4.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Range Rover Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Volkswagen Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Volkswagen Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    3.3 - 3.8 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    3.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Skoda Kodiaq 2024

    Skoda Kodiaq 2024

    45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Land Cruiser 250

    Toyota Land Cruiser 250

    1 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details