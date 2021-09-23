Volkswagen Taigun on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 11.86 Lakhs.
The on road price for Volkswagen Taigun top variant goes up to Rs. 16.41 Lakhs in Delhi.
Volkswagen Taigun comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT and the most priced model is Volkswagen Taigun Topline 1.0 TSI MT.
The Volkswagen Taigun on road price in Delhi for 999.0 to 1498.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 11.86-16.41 Lakhs.
