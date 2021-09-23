HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun On Road Price in Akbarpur Uttaranchal

1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Taigun on Road Price in Delhi

Volkswagen Taigun on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 12.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Volkswagen Taigun top variant goes up to Rs. 16.70 Lakhs in Delhi. Volkswagen Taigun comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

Volkswagen Taigun Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹12.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,12,900
Insurance
44,747
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Akbarpur uttaranchal
12,07,147
EMI@25,946/mo
Check EMI
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹14.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹16.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Volkswagen Taigun Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.1
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
188
Length
4221
Wheelbase
2651
Kerb Weight
1195
Height
1612
Width
1760
Bootspace
385
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Volkswagen Taigun FAQs

