|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Taigun deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT is available in 9 colour options: Lava Blue, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey Matte.
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.66 Lakhs - 18.49 Lakhs.
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Scuff Plates, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Gear Indicator.