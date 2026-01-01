hamburger icon
Volkswagen Taigun Front Left Side
Volkswagen Taigun Front Right Side
Volkswagen Taigun Grille
Volkswagen Taigun Headlight
Volkswagen Taigun Top View
Volkswagen Taigun Steering Wheel
6/9

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

4 out of 5
17.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
53 Offers Available
Volkswagen Taigun Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.46 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Taigun specs and features

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Prices

The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Mileage

All variants of the Taigun deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.46 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Colours

The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT is available in 9 colour options: Lava Blue, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey Matte.

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Engine and Transmission

The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.66 Lakhs - 18.49 Lakhs.

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Specs & Features

The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Price

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,00,537
RTO
1,62,366
Insurance
64,588
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,27,991
EMI@37,141/mo
53 offers Available
Close

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.46 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
385 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4221 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg
Height
1612 mm
Width
1760 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT EMI
EMI33,427 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,55,191
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,55,191
Interest Amount
4,50,436
Payable Amount
20,05,627

Volkswagen Taigun other Variants

Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

₹13.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,41,920
RTO
1,26,522
Insurance
51,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,20,517
EMI@28,383/mo
53 offers Available
Close

Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI MT

₹14.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,58,959
RTO
1,38,226
Insurance
55,815
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,53,500
EMI@31,241/mo
View breakup

Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT

₹15.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,55,566
RTO
1,47,887
Insurance
59,314
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,63,267
EMI@33,601/mo
View breakup

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,94,152
RTO
1,51,745
Insurance
60,712
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,07,109
EMI@34,543/mo
View breakup

Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 MT

₹16.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,32,748
RTO
1,55,275
Insurance
59,234
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,47,757
EMI@35,417/mo
View breakup

Taigun Sport GT Line 1.0 AT

₹17.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,38,953
RTO
1,69,895
Insurance
62,956
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,72,304
EMI@38,094/mo
53 offers Available
View breakup

Taigun Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)

₹18.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,03,850
RTO
1,72,715
Insurance
68,307
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,45,372
EMI@39,664/mo
View breakup

Taigun Sport GT Plus 1.5 MT

₹19.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,03,807
RTO
1,82,711
Insurance
71,928
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,58,946
EMI@42,105/mo
View breakup

Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT

₹19.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,03,810
RTO
1,82,711
Insurance
71,928
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,58,949
EMI@42,105/mo
View breakup

Taigun Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)

₹20.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,41,751
RTO
1,86,505
Insurance
73,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,02,058
EMI@43,032/mo
View breakup

Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,94,607
RTO
2,01,791
Insurance
78,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,737
EMI@46,765/mo
53 offers Available
View breakup

Taigun Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG

₹22.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,18,805
RTO
2,04,211
Insurance
79,715
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,03,231
EMI@47,356/mo
53 offers Available
View breakup

