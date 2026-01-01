|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|18.46 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Taigun deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.46 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT is available in 9 colour options: Lava Blue, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey Matte.
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.66 Lakhs - 18.49 Lakhs.
The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.