|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|18.61 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Taigun deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT is available in 9 colour options: Lava Blue, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey Matte.
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.66 Lakhs - 18.49 Lakhs.
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.