|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|19.01 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Taigun deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.01 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG is available in 9 colour options: Lava Blue, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey Matte.
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.66 Lakhs - 18.49 Lakhs.
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Cruise Control.