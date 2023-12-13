HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Volkswagen Taigun Front Left Side
View all Images

VOLKSWAGEN Taigun

Launched in Sept 2021

4.0
1 Review
₹11.7 - 19.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Taigun Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Taigun: 999.0 - 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.04 kmpl

Taigun: 18.15-19.87 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 146.84 bhp

Taigun: 114.0 - 148.0 bhp

View all Taigun Specs and Features

About Volkswagen Taigun

Latest Update

  • Is this the best time to buy a Volkswagen Tiguan, Taigun or Virtus? Here's how much you can save…
  • Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get huge year-end discounts. Check new prices

    • ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Taigun.
    VS
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Skoda Kushaq
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Top View
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    Front Right Side
    Front Left Side
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Volkswagen Taigun Variants
    Volkswagen Taigun price starts at ₹ 11.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Taigun ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    15 Variants Available
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT₹11.7 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT₹13.88 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT₹14.27 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Sport GT Line 1.0 MT₹14.67 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT₹15.37 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT₹15.43 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Sport GT Line 1.0 AT₹15.77 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)₹16.48 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT 1.5 TSI MT₹16.77 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    GT 1.5 DSG₹17.36 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)₹17.88 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT₹18.29 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 MT₹18.54 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG₹19.49 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG₹19.74 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Volkswagen Taigun Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Solid build qualityUnderstated exterior styling is appealingOne of the safest in its segment

    Cons

    Can be expensive to maintainCan sip fuel generously when being driven hard

    Volkswagen Taigun is the biggest single-car offensive from the German car maker ever in the Indian automotive market. Period. There may be many who point towards some of the sedans from Volkswagen that have found favour from buyers here but there is just no denying that while the competition is absolutely fierce, the scope and scale in the mid-size SUV space is also quite phenomenal. It is with the hopes of creating an in-road in this lucrative segment that Volkswagen Taigun will seek to woo and wow prospective buyers.

    READ MORE

    Volkswagen Taigun Images

    9 images
    View All Taigun Images

    Volkswagen Taigun Colours

    Volkswagen Taigun is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Lava blue
    Rising blue metallic
    Curcuma yellow
    Carbon steel grey
    Deep black pearl
    Reflex silver
    Candy white
    Wild cherry red
    Carbon steel grey matte
    Volkswagen Taigun Safety Ratings

    The Volkswagen Taigun has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Volkswagen Taigun Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage19.87 kmpl
    Engine999 - 1498 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Taigun specs and features

    Volkswagen Taigun comparison with similar cars

    Volkswagen Taigun
    Skoda Kushaq
    MG Astor
    MG Hector
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Mahindra Thar ROXX
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    ₹10.89 Lakhs*
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    ₹16.82 Lakhs*
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    80 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    109 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    158 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    182 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    220 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    253 Nm
    Torque
    370 Nm
    Torque
    450 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4428 mm
    Length
    4695 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4662 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1923 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    1844 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1870 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    488 litres
    Boot Space
    587 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    447 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingTaigun vs KushaqTaigun vs AstorTaigun vs HectorTaigun vs CretaTaigun vs Creta N LineTaigun vs Thar ROXXTaigun vs XUV700Taigun vs TharTaigun vs Scorpio-N
    Volkswagen Taigun Mileage

    Volkswagen Taigun in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Volkswagen Taigun's petrol variant is 18.1 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT
    Sport GT Line 1.0 MT
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    Sport GT Line 1.0 AT
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
    GT 1.5 TSI MT
    GT 1.5 DSG
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
    GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI MT
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 MT
    GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.1

    Volkswagen Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Volkswagen Delhi East
    28, Patparganj, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9586224000
    Frontier Autoworld Private Limited
    F/F, 22, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar 4, South East Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9540019816
    Volkswagen Paschim Vihar
    R-10, Main Rohtak Road, Mianwali Nagar, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar,NEW Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110087
    +91 - 9811386801
    Volkswagen Safdarjung
    A2/6, Frontier Autoworld, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdarjung Enclave, Opposite Bikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8750000663
    Volkswagen Delhi West
    68/3, Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Near, Moments Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9998949949
    Volkswagen Delhi West
    68/3, Najaffgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Near Moti Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7947044597
    See All Volkswagen Dealers in Delhi

    Volkswagen Taigun Videos

    Volkswagen Taigun first-drive review: German blitzkrieg in mid-size SUV war
    13 Dec 2023
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
    27 Sept 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun SUV: First Look
    31 Mar 2021

    Popular Volkswagen Cars

    View all Volkswagen Cars
    View all Upcoming Volkswagen Cars

    Volkswagen Taigun EMI

    Select Variant:
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    905
    ₹ 11.7 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    905
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    905
    ₹13.88 Lakhs*
    Sport GT Line 1.0 MT
    993 Km
    ₹14.08 Lakhs*
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    822
    ₹15.43 Lakhs*
    Sport GT Line 1.0 AT
    908 Km
    ₹15.63 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    905
    ₹16.12 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
    994 Km
    ₹16.31 Lakhs*
    Sound Edition Topline MT
    994 Km
    ₹16.51 Lakhs*
    GT 1.5 TSI MT
    924
    ₹16.77 Lakhs*
    GT Edge Trail Edition
    931 Km
    ₹16.77 Lakhs*
    GT 1.5 DSG
    951 Km
    ₹17.36 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    822
    ₹17.63 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
    908 Km
    ₹17.88 Lakhs*
    Sound Edition Topline AT
    908 Km
    ₹18.08 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 MT
    931 Km
    ₹18.18 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Limited Edition Deep Black Pearl
    931 Km
    ₹18.38 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Limited Edition Carbon Steel Grey Matte
    931 Km
    ₹18.44 Lakhs*
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 MT
    931 Km
    ₹18.53 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)
    931 Km
    ₹18.54 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
    931 Km
    ₹18.74 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte (Electric Seats)
    931 Km
    ₹18.8 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
    894
    ₹19.44 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Limited Edition DSG Deep Black Pearl
    951 Km
    ₹19.64 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte
    951 Km
    ₹19.7 Lakhs*
    Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG
    931 Km
    ₹19.73 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG (Electric Seats)
    951 Km
    ₹19.74 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge DSG Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
    951 Km
    ₹19.94 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte (Electric Seats)
    931 Km
    ₹20 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹21032.19/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Volkswagen Taigun User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Best for highway Drive. Style with Safety
    Perfect vehicle for me and my family. Safety, Comfort, & Performance on top. Satisfaction and mental stability. By: Avinash Gaur (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
