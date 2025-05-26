Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Specifications

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.15-19.87 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Taigun [2021-2026] measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Taigun [2021-2026] is 188 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less