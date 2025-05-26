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Taigun [2021-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Front Left Side
1/9
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Front Right Side
2/9
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Grille
3/9
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Headlight
4/9
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Top View
5/9

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Specs

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.15-19.87 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Taigun ...Read More