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VOLKSWAGEN Taigun [2021-2026]

₹11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs*
4Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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The Taigun is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, specifically tailored for Indian road conditions. In 2024 and 2025, the model remains a top contender for those prioritising structural integrity and driving dynamics. It is available in two distinct lines: the Dynamic Line (focused on comfort and value) and the Performance Line (Sport and GT variants).

Volkswagen will reveal the Taigun facelift on April 9, 2026. The update will follow in the footsteps of its Czech stablemate, the Skoda Kushaq, and will carry an updated exterior design, refreshed interiors, feature additions, and a new gearbox.

Volkswagen Taigun Price:

VariantPrice (Ex-Showroom)
1.0 TSI Comfortline (Base)Rs. 11.42 Lakhs
1.0 TSI HighlineRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.0 TSI Highline ATRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.0 TSI GT LineRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.0 TSI ToplineRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.5 TSI GT Plus Chrome MTRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.5 TSI GT Plus Sport MTRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.5 TSI GT Plus Chrome DSGRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
1.5 TSI GT Plus Sport DSGRs. 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs

When was the Volkswagen Taigun launched?

The Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India on 23rd Sept 2021.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Volkswagen Taigun?

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered in 13 major product lines: the Dynamic Line and the Performance Line. The Dynamic Line includes Comfortline, Highline, and Topline variants, while the Performance Line features GT, GT Plus, and GT Edge. A Sound Edition based on the Topline variant adds audio enhancements. The recently introduced Highline Plus variant adds premium features to the 1-litre petrol lineup. Pricing starts at 11.42 Lakhs and extends to 19.19 Lakhs for the top-end Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG.

What features are available in the Volkswagen Taigun?

The interior of the Taigun is designed with a driver-centric approach, featuring high-quality materials and intuitive technology.

  • Digital Cockpit: An 8-inch digital instrument cluster that provides all essential drive data at a glance.
  • Infotainment: A 10.1-inch VW Play touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Comfort: Ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier with a digital display.
  • Connectivity: MyVolkswagen Connect provides real-time vehicle tracking and health reports.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Volkswagen Taigun?

Volkswagen offers the Taigun with two turbocharged petrol engines:

1.0L TSI Petrol: This 3-cylinder engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed torque converter automatic, ideal for city commutes and efficient highway cruising.

1.5L TSI EVO Petrol: This 4-cylinder engine delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which deactivates two cylinders under low load to maximize fuel efficiency. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

What is Volkswagen Taigun's ground clearance and boot space?

The Taigun boasts an unladen ground clearance of 188 mm and a 385-litre boot.

What are the safety features of the Volkswagen Taigun?

The Taigun holds a prestigious 5 rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC): Standard across all variants.
  • Airbags: Up to 6 airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain).
  • Multi-Collision Brakes: Helps prevent follow-on collisions after an initial impact.
  • Brake Disc Wiping: Keeps the brakes dry for better stopping power in wet conditions.
  • Park Distance Control: Rear camera with sensors for effortless parking.

What cars does the Volkswagen Taigun rival in its segment?

The Taigun competes with several compact SUVs, including the MG Hector, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Bayon, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Nissan Tekton, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor.

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 20 Lakhs
Taigun [2021-2026]vsHector
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
Taigun [2021-2026]vsDuster
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
Taigun [2021-2026]vsElevate
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Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

9.79 - 15.49 Lakhs
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Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11 - 19.3 Lakhs
Taigun [2021-2026]vsTaigun
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Taigun [2021-2026]vsKushaq

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.15-19.87 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    385 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Taigun [2021-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Videos

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Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Variants

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 11.42 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] comes in 13 variants. Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026]'s top variant is Sport GT Plus 1.5 DSG.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
13 Variants Available
Taigun [2021-2026] Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.42 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Taigun [2021-2026] Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹12.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Taigun [2021-2026] Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹13.56 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Volkswagen will launch the facelifted Taigun compact SUV on April 9, featuring updated exterior, interior, and transmission options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Mar 2026
The article reviews popular first car options in India, highlighting models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai, and their features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Feb 2026
Volkswagen and Stellantis urge the EU to strengthen support for the struggling automotive sector amid competition and geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Feb 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun is set for a comprehensive facelift, featuring updated design, tech enhancements, and a new gearbox option.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Dec 2025
SMK debuted the Cygnus flip-back helmet and new riding gear at India Bike Week 2025, showcasing innovative designs and features.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Taigun [2021-2026].
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026]
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Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026]
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] image
Rs. 11.42 LakhsOnwards-148 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
5/5
188 mm385 litres4221 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.05 metres
MG HectorMG Hector imageRs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
4.2728
141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---1699 mm1760 mm1835 mm-Taigun [2021-2026]VSHector
Renault DusterRenault Duster imageRs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
4.579
160 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV--212 mm1789 L (rear seats folded)4343 mm1815 mm1701 mm-Taigun [2021-2026]VSDuster
Honda ElevateHonda Elevate imageRs. 11.8 LakhsOnwards
4.445
119 bhp145 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-220 mm458 L4312 mm1650 mm1790 mm5.2 metresTaigun [2021-2026]VSElevate
Volkswagen TaigunVolkswagen Taigun imageRs. 11 LakhsOnwards
4.7104
148bhp250NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
5/5
-385 Litres4221 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.05 mTaigun [2021-2026]VSTaigun
Skoda KushaqSkoda Kushaq imageRs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
4.797
148 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-188 mm491 litres4225 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.3 metresTaigun [2021-2026]VSKushaq

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Solid build qualityUnderstated exterior styling is appealingOne of the safest in its segment

Cons

Can be expensive to maintainCan sip fuel generously when being driven hard

Volkswagen Taigun is the biggest single-car offensive from the German car maker ever in the Indian automotive market. Period. There may be many who point towards some of the sedans from Volkswagen that have found favour from buyers here but there is just no denying that while the competition is absolutely fierce, the scope and scale in the mid-size SUV space is also quite phenomenal. It is with the hopes of creating an in-road in this lucrative segment that Volkswagen Taigun will seek to woo and wow prospective buyers.

So is the Volkswagen Taigun good enough to a) establish itself as a solid new product, and b) mount a serious challenge to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others? We took the upcoming car around the scenic, rain-drenched hills of Udaipur to find out.

Volkswagen Visual Genes with a Fresh Twist

There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.

It is quite easy to often get carried away when designing an all-new SUV, especially for a looks-conscious car market such as ours. But I would have been very, very surprised had the Taigun been like no other Volkswagen we have ever seen.

Quite pleased to report that here is an SUV that - in how it appears from the outside - beautifully balances Volkswagen's trademark design strengths with modern-day interpretations for a smart profile all around.

 

Volkswagen Taigun has a smaller footprint than some of its rivals but benefits from a very European design philosophy.
Volkswagen Taigun has a smaller footprint than some of its rivals but benefits from a very European design philosophy.

Remove the VW logo from the front grille and the Taigun is still clearly a VW. But the generous dollops of chrome on the front - on the grille and the front bumper - clearly underline an intent to put on some visual pomp. There are multiple body lines on the bonnet and a silver skid plate at the bottom.

Very important to note here is that there are subtle and not-so-subtle differences between the model with DSG transmission and the MT like the former gets LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, more prominent chrome dashes on the grille, among others.

The MT Taigun makes do with halogen headlights with LED DRLs and smaller 16-inch alloy wheels.

Taigun with MT (in red here) gets slightly smaller wheels, simpler alloy design, halogen front lights, bit less chrome on grille - among other subtle differences - when compared to the Taigun with DGG transmission box.
Taigun with MT (in red here) gets slightly smaller wheels, simpler alloy design, halogen front lights, bit less chrome on grille - among other subtle differences - when compared to the Taigun with DGG transmission box.

That said, the roof-rails on both are functional and the side profile also gets chrome additions on the window line and dashes of chrome strips on the door handle. There's nothing dramatic on the side and the SUV looks very chique and European from here.

It is by the time that designers come to the rear that many often run out of steam but the good folks at VW saved their best for the last. The rear profile of the Taigun is its most radical and, thankfully for VW, most appealing as well. The LED tail lights are connected by what the company calls 'Infinity LED lights' - a prominent illumination strip - that gives it a very contemporary style. I would have given it full marks had it also featured brake-light illumination but this line-strip light won't come alive at the push of the pedal, instead illuminating at the turn of the headlight knob.

 

The rear-light scheme on the Volkswagen Taigun gives the SUV a fresh appeal, helping it stand out in a crowd.
The rear-light scheme on the Volkswagen Taigun gives the SUV a fresh appeal, helping it stand out in a crowd.

As for the colour options to be made available, Volkswagen Taigun will come in five hues - Yellow and Red (seen here on our test drive models, and Grey, Silver and White.

Cabin Culture:

As far as the interiors of this SUV are concerned, there isn't anything that stands out in spectacular fashion. But because here is a Volkswagen product, many of the highlights are a major departure from the models we are accustomed to seeing from this particular German brand.

For instance, the Taigun gets red-colour ambient lights on the dashboard and front doors. It has support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connections. And yes, it does get a conventional-sized sunroof too.

 

Taigun cabin has a clean and uncluttered dashboard layout.
Taigun cabin has a clean and uncluttered dashboard layout.

The 10-inch main infotainment unit is positioned well to offer a comfortable view to all in the vehicle and is quite responsive to touch. It can be used for navigation, music source selection, to check vehicle statistics as well as to access apps - there are currently four but more are likely to follow.

There is also an eight-inch driver display which is all-digital in the top model and semi-digital in the MT. The addition of 'virtual cockpit' ensures that the display can be customized as per individual preference, something that is missing in the Skoda Kushaq. The AC control buttons and the tiny display screen, however, are identical.

What I absolutely abhorred is the jarring red border on the dashboard, flowing all the way on to the center console. While an extension of the exterior colour, the cherry in 'Cherry Red' has been taken way too far and - frankly speaking - looks distasteful. No such complaint on the DSG test model which, thankfully, did not have its yellow body hue extending inside and instead gets a much simpler shade of silver, bordering on off-white. An otherwise clean and sleek dashboard profile which the Taigun has does equally deserve a clean colour scheme.

The red colour highlights on the inside of this Taigun may be a bit too tacky for certain personal tastes.
The red colour highlights on the inside of this Taigun may be a bit too tacky for certain personal tastes.

Beyond this, the Taigun checks the boxes right with a relatively high driving position with manual adjustment, plenty of storage space on the doors and in the glovebox, cup holders next to the parking brake and a steering wheel which can be adjusted for reach and rake.

Move over to the rear seats and the quality of cushioning remains quite good. There is massive amounts of knee room, thanks to the best-in-segment wheelbase, and the under-thigh support and head room are also adequate. There is a roll down central armrest with cupholders in case there are just two passengers at the back.

 

A look at the rear seats inside the Taigun SUV.
A look at the rear seats inside the Taigun SUV.

Three occupants too may be quite comfortable even if I have my doubts about the shoulder room in this case. The fact that the central armrest doesn't jut back much means that there is space for the middle passenger to rest his or her feet. But passengers on either side have restricted space for their feet because both front seats sit on platforms which significantly eat into the area available.

This is the biggest drawback - apart from the rather small rear windows - that I found on the Taigun's rear seats which otherwise ought to be great for both city rides as well as highway commutes. Speaking of highways, the rear seats do fold in 60:40 split to add to the boot space available.

Drive Dynamics:

If you are in the market for a diesel SUV, thanks for reading till here but this is where you can sign off. That is because there is no diesel Taigun coming. But if petrol motors are your preference, you can hardly go wrong with the 1.5-litre TSI engine on offer with the Taigun.

While there may not be a diesel engine, the TSI petrol engine inside the Taigun will satisfy eager as well as placid drivers.
While there may not be a diesel engine, the TSI petrol engine inside the Taigun will satisfy eager as well as placid drivers.

While there is a smaller 1.0-litre engine that will come out in the very near future, it is the 1.5-litre motor - delivering 148 hp and with 250 Nm of torque - that is likely to be the mainstay of the Taigun lineup.

Taigun has a top speed of 190 kmph and Volkswagen claims that it can hit 100 kmph from zero in 9.1 seconds. But it is its inherent drive traits that I focused on instead of running behind numbers.

 

Volkswagen Taigun remains as steady as one would expect a Volkswagen car to be, even at relatively high speeds.
Volkswagen Taigun remains as steady as one would expect a Volkswagen car to be, even at relatively high speeds.

What will come as a reason to celebrate for Volkswagen fans is that the Taigun feels quite solid from the word go. With a meaty steering wheel which remains super steady even at high speeds, the Taigun has a typical VW aura around it. The seven-speed DSG box clicks along really well, whether ambling along or pushing the clock, even if there is a slight grunt noise from under the hood when pedal meets metal. Paddle shifters offer more control but I did not expect Taigun to be radically sporty to drive. And it isn't. And that's fine.

Keep this VW SUV rolling minus driving theatrics and it will offer a very, very reassuring experience. Even when winding the vehicle through long and yawning curves along the Mount Abu highway - and at near triple-digit speeds, the German engineering was amply evident. The slightly stiff suspension set up also helps the car gobble up most of the on-road challenges with calm ease.

This is true for the Taigun MT as well and while the throws may not be as short and crisp as what is on offer inside Korean rivals, it is precise and has a large range. Unless really gunning it on uphill stretches, the large gear range allows means less effort on your part.

Taigun with the manual transmission benefits from a large shift range.
Taigun with the manual transmission benefits from a large shift range.

On the flipside though, sharp curves at even moderate speeds result in very noticeable body roll - a blemish which stands out especially because of the otherwise flawless drive traits of the Taigun.

Overall though, it is hard not to come out impressed with how the Taigun fares when on the move and this is where this SUV is likely to score best.

Verdict and Predictions:

It is about time that Volkswagen brought all its expertise in automotive engineering in a new package which suits the Indian palate. Taigun, the company's first-ever product which is based on it MQB-AO-IN platform is an exercise in patience and careful study of how to match age-old traditions with the demands of an ever-changing automotive world. The balance is struck and the result is Volkswagen Taigun.

Taigun is a reflection of what Volkswagen can achieve if it chooses to move with the times and address market preferences.
Taigun is a reflection of what Volkswagen can achieve if it chooses to move with the times and address market preferences.

The pricing is expected to be a tad bit higher than that of the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq ( 10.51 lakh to 17.62 lakh, ex showroom) but being a Volkswagen, it may well be justified. (Update: Pricing of Taigun starts at 11.61 lakh and goes up to 19.46 lakh, as of December of 2023)

Although unlikely to topple the likes of Creta from the perch, the Taigun could pose a commendable challenge while also possibly hurting the prospects of cousin Kushaq. Taigun will definitely appeal to Volkswagen aficionados and is more than likely to find favour among first-time VW buyers as well.

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Images

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Image 1
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Image 2
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Image 3
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Image 4
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Image 5
Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Image 6

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Colours

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Lava Blue
Rising Blue Metallic
Curcuma Yellow
Carbon Steel Grey
Deep Black Pearl
Reflex Silver
Candy White
Wild Cherry Red
Carbon Steel Grey Matte
Lava blue

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Safety Ratings

The Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

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Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power114-148 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque178-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.87 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999 - 1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Taigun [2021-2026] specs and features

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Mileage

Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026]'s petrol variant is 19.89 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Taigun [2021-2026] Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.89 kmpl
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