Volkswagen Polo On Road Price in Raiganj

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
5.83 - 10 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Polo on Road Price in Delhi

Volkswagen Polo on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 6.97 Lakhs. The on road price for Volkswagen Polo top variant goes up to Rs. 9.70 Lakhs in Delhi.

Volkswagen Polo Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹6.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,27,000
RTO
39,485
Insurance
30,371
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raiganj
6,97,356
EMI@14,989/mo
Comfortline 1.0L MPI
₹8.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹8.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
₹9.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Volkswagen Polo Specifications and Features

Trendline 1.0L MPI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.74
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
168
Length
3971
Wheelbase
2469
Kerb Weight
1015
Height
1469
Width
1682
Bootspace
280
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Volkswagen Polo FAQs

