*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

The Volkswagen Polo is the hatchback version of the Vento sedan. Both cars have more in common than just the platform. In the latest form, the Polo has been updated with a 1.0-litre MPI and TSI engine which deliver 76 PS and 110 PS, respectively. It is available with a 5-speed Manual as well as 6-speed Manual/Automatic gearbox options.