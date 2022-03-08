What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Yamunanagar? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Yamunanagar is Rs. 60.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Yamunanagar? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Yamunanagar amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Yamunanagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Yamunanagar is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Yamunanagar? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Yamunanagar are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.