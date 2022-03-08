What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Warangal? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Warangal is Rs. 65.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Warangal? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Warangal amount to Rs. 9.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Warangal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Warangal is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Warangal? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Warangal are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.