What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 60.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Visakhapatnam? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Visakhapatnam amount to Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Visakhapatnam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Visakhapatnam? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Visakhapatnam are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.