What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vijaywada? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Vijaywada is Rs. 60.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vijaywada? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Vijaywada amount to Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vijaywada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vijaywada is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vijaywada? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Vijaywada are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.